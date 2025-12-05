Stockton Kings Fall to Salt Lake City Stars

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (6-4), defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (9-1), 118-132, at Adventist Health Arena on Thursday night.

Stockton Kings guard Jameer Nelson Jr. paced the Kings with 22 points off the bench, and two-way guard Isaiah Stevens totaled 21 points. Guard Dexter Dennis tallied 17 points, and forward DaQuan Jeffries put up 10 points. Two-ways Daeqwon Plowden and Dylan Cardwell each banked 12 points, with Cardwell adding 14 rebounds for a double-double - his eighth on the season. Guard Jon Elmore contributed 10 points off the bench.

Salt Lake City Stars two-way guard Elijah Harkless led the night with 34 points, and center Mo Bamba registered a double-double with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Off the bench, guards Matthew Murrell and

Sean East II contributed 24 points and 16 points, respectively. Forward John Tonje scored 16 points and guard Max Abmas added 15 points.

The opening frame featured back-and-forth action with neither team able to create much separation. Salt Lake City held the early edge until a solo 7-0 burst by Jameer Nelson Jr. with 2:55 left ignited a 15-4 Stockton run. The stretch was highlighted by back-to-back dunks from Nelson Jr. and Jaylen Jeffries, giving the Kings a 37-29 lead after one. The Stars responded with an explosive second quarter, shooting 84.2% from the field-including 83.3% from three-and going a perfect 10-for-10 at the free-throw line in the half to take a 75-63 advantage into the break. Stockton's shooting took a dip, only completing 9-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-11 from three, allowing the Stars to build a 24-point lead (109-73) with 2:36 left to end the third period 109-91. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Stars continued to extend their lead and went on to win, 132-118.

The Stockton Kings will compete against the South Bay Lakers in back-to-back matches on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and Wednesday, Dec. 10. Both matchups tip off at 7 p.m. PT, and fans can watch the games on ESPN+.







