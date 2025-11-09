Stockton Kings Fall to San Diego Clippers in Season Opener

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (0-1), fell to the San Diego Clippers (1-0), 102-97, in the season opener on Saturday evening at Adventist Health Arena.

Stockton Kings guard Dexter Dennis, Sacramento Kings assignment Maxime Raynaud, and two-way guard Isaiah Stevens each scored 18 points. Raynaud and Stevens registered 15 rebounds and 11 assists, respectively. Two-way Daeqwon Plowden tallied five points, and two-way Dylan Cardwell finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Kings bench totaled 27 points, with guard Jameer Nelson Jr. posting 12 points.

San Diego Clippers guard TyTy Washington Jr. led all scorers with 20 points and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. posted 19 points. Guard Jason Preston and center Yanic Konan Niederhauser each put up 10 points, while Niederhauser added 12 rebounds for a double-double. Guard John Poulakidas scored 19 points off the bench.

In the first half, the Kings pulled ahead of the Clippers, 61-43, on the heels of Dennis' 16-point effort, going 6-for-7 from the field, including 4-for-5 from distance. Stockton shot 62.5% from the field to San Diego's 38.3% in the first half. Though the Clippers fell short 72-77 by the end of the third frame, a 7-0 run put them over the top for the first time since the first quarter with 9:49 left. There would be three ties and seven lead changes in the final quarter before the Clippers secured the win, 102-97.

The Stockton Kings will take on the San Diego Clippers again at Adventist Health Arena tomorrow, November 9, at 3:00 PM PST.







