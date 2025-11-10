Austin Defeats Birmingham in Home Opener, 110-97
Published on November 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (2-0) won their home opener, defeating the Birmingham Squadron (0-2), 110-97, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Jamaree Bouyea led Austin with 28 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Harrison Ingram and Kyle Mangas each added 17 points, with Ingram also grabbing 10 rebounds. Stanley Umude scored 16 points, and Riley Minix contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds.
The Spurs took a 34-27 lead after the first quarter. Birmingham responded in the second, outscoring Austin 24-17 to even the score at halftime, 51-51. Bouyea and Umude each recorded 11 first-half points for the Spurs, while Josh Oduro led the Squadron with 10. The Spurs surged ahead in the third quarter, shooting 52% from the field to outscore the Squadron 37-25 and take an 88-76 advantage into the final frame. Austin maintained its lead in the fourth to close out the win.
D.J. Carton and Trey Alexander each scored 20 points to lead Birmingham, while Josh Oduro added 16 points and 6 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Squadron.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs hit the road to face the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.
NBA G League Stories from November 9, 2025
- Hustle Win Season Opener over Mexico City - Memphis Hustle
- Long Island Falls to Capital City to Split Opening Weekend - Long Island Nets
- Austin Defeats Birmingham in Home Opener, 110-97 - Austin Spurs
- Birmingham Comes up Short on the Road in Austin - Birmingham Squadron
- Raptors 905 Sweep Opening Weekend Series over College Park - Raptors 905
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Two-Time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo - Wisconsin Herd
- Three Santa Cruz Warriors Go for 20 Points in 131-118 Loss to Rip City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Windy City Bulls Secure Opening Night Victory Over Herd - Windy City Bulls
- Stockton Kings Fall to San Diego Clippers in Season Opener - Stockton Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Austin Defeats Birmingham in Home Opener, 110-97
- Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
- Austin Spurs Select Pierre Crockrell II in 2025 NBA G League Draft