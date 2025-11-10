Austin Defeats Birmingham in Home Opener, 110-97

Published on November 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (2-0) won their home opener, defeating the Birmingham Squadron (0-2), 110-97, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Jamaree Bouyea led Austin with 28 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Harrison Ingram and Kyle Mangas each added 17 points, with Ingram also grabbing 10 rebounds. Stanley Umude scored 16 points, and Riley Minix contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds.

The Spurs took a 34-27 lead after the first quarter. Birmingham responded in the second, outscoring Austin 24-17 to even the score at halftime, 51-51. Bouyea and Umude each recorded 11 first-half points for the Spurs, while Josh Oduro led the Squadron with 10. The Spurs surged ahead in the third quarter, shooting 52% from the field to outscore the Squadron 37-25 and take an 88-76 advantage into the final frame. Austin maintained its lead in the fourth to close out the win.

D.J. Carton and Trey Alexander each scored 20 points to lead Birmingham, while Josh Oduro added 16 points and 6 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Squadron.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs hit the road to face the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.







NBA G League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.