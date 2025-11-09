Wisconsin Herd Adds Two-Time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo

Published on November 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Victor Oladipo and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft.

Oladipo, a 6-3, 213-pound guard, has appeared in 504 games (397 starts) over 10 seasons in the NBA, while averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.2 minutes per game. A career 43.6% shooter from the field with a 34.7% mark from the three. Oladipo has earned a double-figure scoring average in each of his 10 NBA seasons, including five consecutive seasons with more than 15.0 points per game (2014-19).

Over his NBA career, Oladipo was named an NBA All-Star in consecutive years (2018, 2019), NBA All-Defensive First Team (2018), NBA Most Improved Player (2018), and NBA All-Rookie First Team (2014).

Originally selected by the Orlando Magic with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, the Indiana product saw playoff action in five of his 10 seasons. He's appeared in 33 career postseason contests and averaged 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29.6 minutes per game.

Oladipo spent three seasons at Indiana, appearing in 104 games while averaging 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.6 minutes per game. With the Hoosiers, the Maryland native was awarded the Adolph Rupp Trophy, given annually to the top player in men's NCAA Division 1 competition. He was also named first-team All-American (2013), NABC Co-Defensive Player of the Year (2013), first-team All-Big Ten (2013), Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2013), and twice to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team (2012, 2013).







