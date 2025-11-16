Herd Charge Past Cleveland with Buzzer Beater

Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, pulled off a 110-109 victory over the Cleveland Charge. Pete Nance sealed the win with a driving layup with 0.1 seconds remaining.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Pete Nance led all scorers with a career-high 34 points, while Stephen Thompson Jr. added 23 points off the bench.

The top scorer for the Cleveland Charge was Luke Travers with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Tristan Enaruna with 23 points.

Wisconsin opened the game by building an early nine-point lead. Johnny Davis and Kira Lewis Jr. knocked down back-to-back threes, while Pete Nance added inside scoring. Cleveland closed the gap late with consecutive buckets, but Wisconsin held on to lead 31-28.

Pete Nance dominated the second quarter, scoring 14 of the Herd's 26 points and hitting multiple threes to keep the Herd in control. Wisconsin forced six turnovers and converted them into key baskets, while Kaden Anderson added two timely baskets. The Herd entered halftime shooting 55.6% and holding a 57-52 lead.

Cleveland stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring Wisconsin 36-28. The Charge battled back to within one possession by the nine-minute mark. The Herd held Cleveland back until a deep Charge three tied the game midway through the quarter. Pete Nance kept the Herd close until the Charge ran away with an eight-point advantage. Cleveland continued to control the game heading into the fourth, up 88-85.

Stephen Thompson Jr. caught fire in the final frame, hitting two big threes to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. The Charge turned around to go ahead by seven with five minutes left. The Herd clawed back behind Stephen Thompson Jr. and Pete Nance. After multiple lead changes, Pete Nance delivered the game-winning layup with 0.1 seconds remaining, sealing a dramatic 110-109 victory.

The Herd will return home to take on the Grand Rapids Gold on Nov. 19, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena. Fans can get tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-grand-rapids-gold-oshkosh-wisconsin-11-19-2025/event/07006341A7D3474F.







NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.