Blue Coats Fall to Swarm, 145-129

Delaware Blue Coats guard Hunter Sallis drives to the hoop

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (1-2) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (4-0), 145-129, on Saturday, November 15 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Jared McCain played his second straight game in Delaware after an assignment from Philadelphia on Thursday. McCain played 20 minutes of action, scoring 15 points with 6 assists and 2 rebounds.

Fellow 76ers assignee Johni Broome had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Broome, the former 2025 SEC Player of the year, added 2 made threes and 4 blocked shots in his 30 minutes of play.

Kennedy Chandler posted his third straight game scoring in double figures, scoring 23 points and dishing out 8 assists. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Hill provided a spark off the bench, putting up 18 and 19 points apiece.

Delaware continued a balanced scoring attack, with six players scoring at least 10 points. Saturday marks the third straight game in which the Blue Coats have had at least six players score in double figures.

The undefeated Swarm continued pacing a high scoring offense, with Saturday marking their fourth straight game of scoring at least 120 points.

The Swarm were led by DJ Rodman who scored 30 points in only 22 minutes of play. Rodman shot the ball well from long range, connecting on 7 of his 9 three-point attempts.

Greensboro's offense emulated the Blue Coats style of play, as they too had six players score in double figures. Terrell Brown Jr., Jaylen Sims, and Drew Peterson each scored at least 20 points and were responsible for seven of the Swarm's 19 made three pointers.

The Blue Coats will now set off for a three-game road trip, going away for the first time this season. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, November 21st against the Maine Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

