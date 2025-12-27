Philadelphia 76ers Sign Marjon Beauchamp to Two-Way Contract

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This season, Beauchamp has appeared in seven games for the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 20.7 points on 49.5-percent shooting (44.2% 3FG), 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals. He scored 30 points on 55.5-percent shooting from three, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals against the Santa Cruz Warriors on December 19.

Originally drafted by Milwaukee with the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Beauchamp has produced 4.1 points on 43.0-percent shooting, 1.9 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes in 135 career games (12 starts) over three NBA seasons with the Bucks, the LA Clippers, and New York Knicks.

Prior to being drafted, the Washington native played 24 games for the NBA G League Ignite where he held averages of 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 24.6 minutes per game.

