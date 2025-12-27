2025-26 Regular Season Preview

The Sioux Falls Skyforce continues play in the regular season after going 1-1 at the Winter Showcase in Orlando, FL - which was highlighted by a 116-103 comeback victory over the Capital City Go-Go.

Sioux Falls used a 21-0 run in the third and fourth quarters to cement the comeback victory, highlighted by Josh Christopher, who had 28 points on 10-18 FGA (4-8 3PA), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Dain Dainja continued his standout Showcase showing, posting 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting to follow up his career-high 32-point performance against South Bay two days earlier. Over the two-game stretch in Orlando, the 6-foot-9 center averaged 28.0 points on 12.5-of-15.5 shooting (80.6 percent) while adding 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, anchoring Sioux Falls on both ends of the floor, while Christopher averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists over the two Showcase contests, shooting 68.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three-point range, continuing a strong stretch of efficient, high-impact performances.

The Skyforce were tested early during the Tip-Off Tournament, finishing with an 8-6 record. That momentum carried into the Winter Showcase, where Sioux Falls went 1-1-falling to the South Bay Lakers before bouncing back with a convincing 116-103 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

While early results matter, the Skyforce have built their reputation on something much bigger: player development. Sioux Falls has a storied history of producing NBA call-ups, with 13 players earning the opportunity over the past two seasons. That number has now grown to 14, as Ethan Thompson received the call-up this year. Thompson led the Skyforce in scoring, averaging 26.9 points per game, and signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers on November 30th.

That kind of roster turnover highlights what makes the NBA G League unique. The league serves as a direct pipeline to the NBA, and when players reach that level, they leave immediately. Because of this, roster construction is pivotal-it truly is a "next man up" league. For a team like Sioux Falls to consistently produce talent while remaining competitive is no easy task, and it speaks volumes about the organization's depth and the coaching staff's ability to adapt and overcome challenges.

Those challenges were especially evident this season. The Skyforce opened the year without a single returning player-an obstacle that would derail most professional teams. Instead of making excuses, Sioux Falls put their heads down and went to work. Game by game, the chemistry improved, and as the regular season approaches, the Skyforce look primed to make a run.

Although the season began without any returners, familiarity returned on November 28th when the Skyforce reacquired Josh Christopher. A fan favorite from last season, Christopher hasn't missed a beat since his return, averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 6 rebounds per game while providing a spark on both ends of the floor during the Tip-Off Tournament.

In addition to Christopher's impact, the Miami Heat's two-way players have been instrumental to Sioux Falls' success. Jahmir Young leads the team in scoring at 25.5 points per game, while Vladislav Goldin and Myron Gardner are both nearly averaging double-doubles. Goldin is averaging 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds, while Gardner is posting 16.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Together, the two-way players have been red hot.

Another key contributor has been Trevor Keels. The former Duke Blue Devil has emerged as a reliable sharpshooter, shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 15.6 points per game. Beyond the numbers, Keels has been a constant morale booster, delivering timely shots when the Skyforce have needed them most.

Depth has also played a major role in Sioux Falls' success. Gabe Madsen and Bez Mbeng have brought consistent energy off the bench, providing a much-needed jolt whenever they enter the game. Their effort and willingness to do the dirty work allow others to shine and keep the team's intensity high.

All of that production has translated into impressive team numbers. The Skyforce rank seventh in the G League in assists, with four players averaging three or more per game. They are tied for third in steals, with eight players averaging at least one per game. Offensively, Sioux Falls sits sixth in points per game, with six players averaging double figures, and the Skyforce are also fifth in three-point percentage.

The Skyforce resume play with a doubleheader against the Clippers on December 27th and 28th before returning home on December 31st to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 6:30 PM EST. Single game tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or Family 4 Packs can be found here.







