Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Grand Rapids Gold

Published on December 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Cameron Martin from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for the returning player rights to Aleem Ford.

Martin, a 6-9, 230-pound forward, most recently played in Spain, appearing in six games for Baloncesto Fuenlabrada. Before playing internationally, Martin played 23 games for the Motor City Cruise after being drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 23.9 minutes per game. The Oklahoma native played collegiate basketball at Jacksonville State, Missouri Southern State, Kansas and Boise State. Across seven seasons, Martin was named a Division II All-American three times as well as a three-time ALL-MIAA.







