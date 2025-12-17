Wisconsin Herd to Play Two Games at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase
Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will play two games at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, December 21, and Monday, December 22.
The Wisconsin Herd (4-10) will take on the South Bay Lakers (7-7) at 5:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, December 21. Fans can watch the game on ESPNU. For the second game, the Herd will take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (7-7) on Monday, December 22, at 6:00 pm CST. Fans can watch the game on the NBA App and the Roku Sports Channel.
New this season, the two games at the Winter Showcase will count towards the teams' regular-season record. Following the Winter Showcase, Herd will hit the road to play the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday, December 27th, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST.
