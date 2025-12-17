Legends Reacquire Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Ahead of Winter Showcase

December 17, 2025

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends announced today that forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (6'9", 240) has returned to the team following an NBA call-up with the Indiana Pacers.

Robinson-Earl began the season in training camp with Texas before earning an NBA opportunity with Indiana, where he appeared in 17 games, averaging 4.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.

A former 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has played in 214 NBA games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and Indiana Pacers, including 69 starts. He owns career NBA averages of 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range.

In a corresponding roster move, the Legends have waived forward Nate Missia-Dio. Missia-Dio appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game.

The Texas Legends open Winter Showcase play later this week, with Robinson-Earl available for the team's first matchup.

