Squadron Reveal 2025 G League Winter Showcase Schedule

Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The NBA G League today announced the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase schedule with the Birmingham Squadron set to play Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

On Saturday, the Squadron (5-9) face the Iowa Wolves (8-6), NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Iowa finished third in the Central Region following 14 tip-off tournament games.

Birmingham will then take on the Valley Suns (3-11), NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Valley finished sixth in the West Region heading into the winter showcase.

Both Squadron contests will be available to watch on the Roku Sports Channel and the NBA app. More information about the G League Winter Showcase can be found here.

The Birmingham Squadron's next home game is set for Thursday, Jan 8., at 7 p.m., marking the first of 10 consecutive home games at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.