Birmingham Squadron Roll Behind Huge Offensive Night

Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, cruised to a 142-11 win over Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, recording the second-most points in a game in franchise history.

After their best offensive performance of the season on Sunday, Birmingham (7-7) followed up with a 32-point first quarter on Tuesday. However, Rio Grande Valley (5-9) also continued their hot shooting, knocking down 7 three-pointers to take a 34-32 advantage after 12 minutes.

The second quarter proved even stronger for the Squadron, as they scored 43 points- their most in a quarter this season. D.J. Carton, Hunter Dickinson, and Christian Shumate each produced double-digit scoring numbers in the second quarter, giving the home side a 75-59 advantage at the break.

Birmingham's impressive offensive display continued with yet another 32-point quarter in the third. In a balanced scoring effort, Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, as the Squadron carried a 107-81 lead into the final 12 minutes.

With a 26-point margin heading into the fourth quarter, Birmingham refused to slow down. The team closed the final period with 35 points to secure a 142-111 victory. Birmingham's 142 points are the second-most points in a game in franchise history and the most since Jan. 2, 2024, against Grand Rapids.

Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with 27 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists. He converted 11-of-19 attempts from the field, including 5-of-6 from three-point range.

D.J. Carton also had a big night for Birmingham with 25 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and five three-pointers made off the bench.

The Squadron will travel to Orlando for the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase, starting Friday, Dec. 19. The showcase schedule will be announced tomorrow, Dec. 17.

Birmingham's showcase games will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com with the national TV schedule TBD.

