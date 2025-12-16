Teddy Allen Named NBA G League Player of the Week
Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The NBA G League announced today that Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward, Teddy Allen, has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Monday, Dec. 8 to Sunday Dec. 14.
Allen becomes the first Vipers player to receive this accolade during the 2025-26 season and the 25th overall in franchise history.
In two games played during the team's 2-0 run, Allen averaged 40.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shot 66.7 percent from the field, 91.7 percent from the free-throw line and 57.9 percent from the three.
Since the start of the tip-off tournament, Allen is averaging 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 12 games played.
RGV will close the tip-off tournament tonight against the Birmingham Squadron at 7:00 p.m. CST at Legacy Arena. Fans may stream the game via ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
