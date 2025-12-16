Stars Improve to 11-2 and Clinch West Pod with Win over Valley Suns

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars defeated the Valley Suns 140-127 in their first meeting of the season, improving to a franchise-best 11-2 and clinching the West Pod title in the 2025 Tip-Off Tournament. The Stars' 140 points marked the third time this season they have surpassed the 140-point mark.

With the West Pod clinched, Salt Lake City advances to the Winter Showcase Tournament, where the Stars will compete in an eight-team bracket for a chance to be crowned Winter Showcase champions and earn a $100,000 prize to be split among the roster players.

Valley opened the game firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a nine-point lead at the 8:33 mark of the first quarter. The advantage was short-lived, as the Stars responded with a quick offensive surge. A John Tonje three-pointer gave Salt Lake City a two-point edge with just under two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

The Stars carried a 14-point lead into the early stages of the second half, but the Suns caught fire and went on a 13-point run to cut the margin to one. Salt Lake City regrouped and never relinquished the lead, building the advantage back to as many as 15 in the fourth quarter before closing out the 13-point victory.

Two-way guard Elijah Harkless led all scorers with 28 points (12-24 FGM), followed by two-way John Tonje, who added 25 points (8-15 FGM, 4-7 3PM). Rookie Sean East II provided a spark off the bench, scoring 23 points (9-13 FGM, 4-6 3PM) while dishing out a career-high 11 assists to record his first career double-double.

Six Stars reached double figures in scoring. From the starting lineup, Harkless (28), Tonje (25) and Mo Bamba (19) all finished in double digits. Off the bench, East II (23), Cameron McGriff (19) and rookie Hank Morgan recorded a career-high 12 points, all surpassing the 10-point mark.

The Suns were led by Jaden Shackelford, who scored 25 points, followed by Suns assignment player Rasheer Fleming with 21.

The 11-1 Stars remain in Salt Lake City to face the Valley Suns in the second half of the back-to-back and to close out the Tip-Off Tournament schedule before heading to Orlando, Fla. to compete in the Winter Showcase Tournament. The matchup is set for Dec.16 at 6 p.m. MT at Maverik Center and will air on Jazz+.

Highlights from tonight's victory can be found HERE. Postgame media availability for Head Coach Rick Higgins and rookie Hank Morgan can be found HERE.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Harkless - 28 Bamba - 11 East II - 11 .542 .476 .786 12-31-43

SUNS Shackelford - 25 Maluach - 13 McLaughlin - 9 .500 .438 .867 7-29-36







