Gabe McGlothan Earns NBA Call-Up with Indiana Pacers

Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

NOBLESVILLE - Noblesville Boom forward Gabe McGlothan signed a 10-day NBA contract with the Indiana Pacers as part of an NBA Hardship Exception, the team announced today.

McGlothan, who was originally acquired in a three-team trade this past offseason, started all 14 games for the Boom during the Tip-Off Tournament, averaging 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. He also led the team in rebounds (111) and steals (27).

McGlothan was also a member of the Pacers' training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. He becomes the first Boom player to receive an NBA call-up this season and the 28th all-time in franchise history.

