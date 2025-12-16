Cleveland Charge announce the Clash at Public Hall Featuring Saint Ignatius and St. Edward Basketball

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge are proud to present The Clash at Public Hall featuring the Saint Ignatius Wildcats hosting the St. Edward Eagles on Saturday, January 3, 2026. The event is the first of its kind, offering these iconic Northeast Ohio teams the opportunity to play out the historic high school rivalry on a professional court.

Tickets are available now online for general admission, lower bowl, and reserved floor seating. Both schools will additionally provide select student pricing and seating to bring a spirited environment surrounding the court. The storied history between the two teams, combined with the success of revitalizing Public Hall as an iconic downtown venue, will create new memories for viewers and players alike.

"High school rivalries are the lifeblood of our communities, bringing together families and alumni in shared pride and tradition. It is a celebration of the passion that defines Northeast Ohio," said Cleveland Charge President Rocco Maragas.

The Clash will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for alumni, current students, and basketball fans to come together in support of the dedication of local athletic programs and the impact they make on students. The city of Cleveland has created opportunities over the years for young players to take their talents to professional venues and the Charge will be the latest to honor this tradition bringing the passion of both schools to their recently rebranded home court at Public Hall.

"Saint Ignatius High School is incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to play a basketball game at the historic Cleveland Public Hall. The chance to rekindle memories of past Senate League Championship Games is truly an amazing opportunity," said

Saint Ignatius Athletic Director Rory Fitzpatrick. "The Cleveland Charge embraced the idea of bringing one of Ohio's greatest high school rivalries to downtown Cleveland, and we cannot thank them enough for making this dream come true. Saturday, January 3, should be another memorable day for the rivalry between the Wildcats and the Eagles, and I cannot wait for our team to hit the hardwood in Public Hall."

Games will take place on the Charge court for both Junior Varsity and Varsity teams, with JV tipping off at 3:30 p.m. and Varsity taking the court at 5:00 p.m. Closed, private team practices will occur during the day on Friday, January 2, before the Charge host the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) at 7:00 p.m. later that day.

"Anytime you can compete in a venue that professionals play in, it's exciting for your players. However, if you make it a historic venue, like Public Hall and make it a rivalry game, then you have a recipe for a special night of basketball," said St. Edward High School Athletic Director Pete Kahler.

For fans unable to attend in-person and interested in tuning in from home, the 5:00 p.m. game will be broadcast live on ROCK Sports (channel 979 on Spectrum and over-the-air on channel 22.1), a joint venture between Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media.

Fans who purchase tickets will also receive access to an equal number of complimentary bowl tickets to a 2025-26 Cleveland Charge regular season home game at Public Hall. Specific details regarding this offer and redemption of tickets will be communicated to ticket holders at a later date.

All questions regarding The Clash at Public Hall can be directed to Colin Emert at cemert@rocketarena.com or 216-347-7585.

At the Clash at Public Hall, high school basketball fans can explore the home of Cleveland's G League team including charging on over to the Charge retail stand to check out the team 's gear featuring the elegant, new team logo.







