Wisconsin Herd Drops Heartbreaker to Iowa Wolves, 110-108

Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, battled back from an early deficit and held a late lead, but fell 110-108 to the Iowa Wolves, NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a nail-biter at Oshkosh Arena.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Mark Sears paced the Herd with 24 points while Kira Lewis Jr. followed with 15 points off the bench.

The top scorers for the Iowa Wolves were Tristen Newton with 25 points and Jules Bernard with 22 points.

Wisconsin opened the first quarter with a free throw from Victor Oladipo and a layup by Stephen Thompson Jr., but Iowa surged ahead with a 14-2 run. Kaden Anderson and Alex Antetokounmpo provided buckets to trim the gap, including a steal and dunk that made it 14-21. A late alley-oop dunk from John Butler Jr. and a fast-break layup by Cormac Ryan closed the quarter with the Herd trailing 32-18.

The Herd responded with energy in the second quarter, sparked by Dennis Smith Jr.'s steal and layup, followed by a three-pointer to cut the deficit to seven. Kira Lewis Jr. added a fast-break layup and a deep three, while Mark Sears scored inside and at the line to keep Wisconsin close. Stephen Thompson Jr. connected from beyond the arc, and Kira Lewis Jr. added a floater to make it a one-point game. Despite a late Iowa push, Smith Jr. scored in transition to send the Herd into halftime down 58-52.

Wisconsin's offense caught fire in the third quarter. Mark Sears drilled back-to-back threes to cut the lead, and Cormac Ryan's triple gave the Herd their first lead at 74-72. Alex Antetokounmpo added a three, and Kira Lewis Jr. scored twice on drives. After five lead changes and three ties, Wisconsin entered the fourth ahead 85-84.

The Herd extended their advantage to five on a three-pointer from Stephen Thompson Jr. and a reverse layup by Kira Lewis Jr., but Iowa answered with consecutive baskets. Dennis Smith Jr.'s tip-in gave Wisconsin a 101-100 edge, and Cormac Ryan rolled in a layup off the glass to keep the Herd within striking distance. Mark Sears hit three clutch free throws with one second remaining to make it 108-109, but Iowa converted at the line to secure the 110-108 win.

The Wisconsin Herd will play two games at the Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida. Game times and opponents will be announced at a later date.







