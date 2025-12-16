905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament

Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (14-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Westchester Knicks (1-13) 126-99 Tuesday morning, becoming the first team in league history to go undefeated in the tip-off tournament.

Alijah Martin set the tone for the 905, posting 22 points, 13 assists, and four steals, while the Knicks' Ibrahima Diallo posted a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, two steals, and four blocks.

AJ Lawson returned to the lineup for the Raptors 905, adding 16 points, five rebounds, and four steals in the victory. Westchester's Bryson Warren rounded out the scoring for the Knicks with a team-high 18 points, two rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the loss.

The two teams travel to Orlando in preparation for the Winter Showcase. Schedule to be announced at a later date.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 29 36 31 30 126 MARTIN 22 REESE 8 HEPBURN 8

KNICKS 26 27 20 26 99 WARREN 18 DIALLO 8 WARREN 5







NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.