Herd Outruns the Wolves

Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Iowa Wolves 107-102.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Mark Sears powered the Herd with 22 points while John Butler Jr. followed with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Iowa Wolves were Tristen Newton with 39 points and Enrique Freeman with 13 points.

Wisconsin struck first with Kaden Anderson cutting for a layup and Victor Oladipo adding a hook shot for an early edge in the first quarter. Oladipo's dunk at 7:41 tied the game 8-8. Iowa answered with nine points, including a pull-up jumper and a free throw. Mark Sears converted late to keep the Herd close. Iowa led 27-23.

Oladipo opened the second quarter with a post-up finish and later drilled a fast-break three to cut the gap. Thompson hit a deep three at 6:37 for Wisconsin's first lead 38-36. Sears added a finger roll and a pull-up jumper to keep the Herd ahead. Iowa countered to take a four-point edge. In the final seconds, the Wolves sank two free throws to put Iowa ahead 51-49 at halftime. Victor Oladipo paced the Herd with 15 points in the first half.

Iowa came out hot, scoring 10 straight to lead 61-49. Wisconsin answered quickly with John Butler Jr. knocking down back-to-back threes while Stephen Thompson Jr. leveled the game with a transition triple. Wisconsin took the lead after Alex Antetokounmpo splashed a three from the wing. Iowa responded to go on top, but Sears added another deep shot, and Butler Jr. capped the rally with a go-ahead three. The Herd led 79-78 after three, flipping momentum with five threes in the quarter.

Stephen Thompson Jr. opened with a step-back three and a floater to keep Wisconsin in front. Butler Jr. scored on two cuts, and Sears hit free throws to maintain the lead. Iowa closed the gap behind consecutive drives, but Ryan buried a transition three with 1:28 left and hit four free throws in the final seconds to seal the win. Herd outscored Iowa 28-24 in the fourth for a 107-102 victory.

The Herd will rematch the Wolves on Tuesday, December 16 at Oshkosh with tip set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-iowa-wolves-oshkosh-wisconsin-12-16-2025/event/07006341A7E14787.







