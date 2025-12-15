Windy City Closes Tip-Off Tournament with Victory over Noblesville, McClung Records 41 Points

Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, prevailed for the victory in a tight rematch against the Noblesville Boom 137-134 on Sunday afternoon. Windy City guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 41 points, his second 40-plus point game of the season and made it a double-double with 10 assists.

Despite both teams shooting over 50% in the first half, Windy City struggled with ballhandling turning the basketball over to the Boom 11 times costing them 15 points. The lack of ball security coupled with Indiana Pacers two-way guard Taelon Peter sinking a staggering seven threes in the first 24 minutes led to a 14-point deficit the Bulls had to rally back from. An answer came for Windy City as McClung exploded in the fourth quarter shooting 8-for-11 from the field and sinking three threes for 24 points. Sealing the deal with a clutch three as the game clock dwindled down, McClung and Windy City took home the victory.

Alongside McClung, the remainder of the starting lineup all ended in double-digits. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II recorded 27 points and seven rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller put up 17 points and took down six rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers logged 15 points and 10 rebounds for this third double-double of the season. Windy City center Giorgi Bezhanishvili recorded a season-high of 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Windy City guard Caleb Grill came off the bench to contribute 14 points and five rebounds to round out the Bulls in double-digits.

For the Boom, Indiana Pacers two-way guard Taelon Peter led the offensive effort with 33 points, shooting 12-for-19 from the field and sinking a game-high eight threes. Boom forward/center Gabe McGlothan tallied 27 points while grabbing six rebounds. Boom guard Kyle Guy recorded 26 points and dished out six assists.

With the victory Windy City finishes the Tip-Off Tournament 7-7 and Noblesville wraps at 5-9. This week Windy City travels to Orlando for the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The Bulls will not advance to tournament play, but the final Showcase schedule will be released later this week.







