Birmingham Battles Back, Comes up Just Short on Sunday

Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, took the lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 20 points but fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 133-127, on Sunday.

The Vipers (7-6) led by as many as 10 with 7:39 remaining in the first quarter, but a 10-0 run by the Squadron (4-9) in a little over two minutes tied the game at 19 apiece. Birmingham went on to take a 34-31 lead at the end of the period largely thanks to Jaden Springer providing the spark off the bench with seven points, four rebounds, and three assists.

In the second quarter, RGV caught fire, knocking down seven three-pointers in a huge 42-point period. Teddy Allen led the charge for the Vipers, scoring 18 of his 31 first-half points in the quarter to give his team a 73-59 lead at the break.

Birmingham trailed by as many as 19 in the third quarter but pulled within 10 heading into the fourth. That momentum carried over into the final 12 minutes, as the Squadron cut the deficit to one with 6:49 remaining.

With 2:27 to go, D.J. Carton's layup gave the Squadron their first lead since early in the second quarter. However, the Vipers closed out the game on a 9-3 run to clinch the victory on the night, 133-127.

In just his second game back since his knee injury, Jaden Springer led the Squadron with 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. He also provided six assists, grabbed five rebounds, and recorded three steals.

RGV's Teddy Allen led all scorers with 39 points after his 31-point first half. He finished the game 12-of-14 from the floor, including converting 7-of-9 from three-point range.

The Squadron will play their final game of the G League Tip-Off Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The rematch against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.