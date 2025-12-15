Boom Stunned by Bulls in Final Second

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (5-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, fell in a heartbreaker to the Windy City Bulls (7-7), 137-134, on Sunday at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Two-way player Taelon Peter had a career night, finishing with a season-high 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field, including 8-of-14 from beyond the arc, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. Gabe McGlothan followed with a season-high 27 points and six rebounds, while Kyle Guy added 25 points, six assists, six steals (season-high) and four rebounds.

Mac McClung led the way for the Bulls with a game-high 41 points and 10 assists on 15-of-25 shooting from the field. Kevin Knox II recorded 27 points and seven rebounds, while Trentyn Flowers notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Boom found their footing early after posting a season-high 39 first-quarter points, led by Taelon Peter, who had a remarkable opening frame. Peter scored 17 of the team's first 19 points, including three consecutive three-pointers to start the game. He went on to finish the quarter with 19 points-the most in a quarter by a Boom player this season-on 7-of-9 shooting from the field with five made three-pointers, as Noblesville took an early 39-30 lead. The Boom carried the hot shooting into the second quarter, hitting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc to take a 14-point advantage at halftime. Peter added another nine points in the second period to give him 28 points in the half, the most by a Boom player in a half this season.

In the third quarter, Gabe McGlothan shouldered the scoring load, pouring in 15 of his 27 points in the frame as the Boom built a 105-96 advantage heading into the fourth. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the third, the Bulls slowly chipped away at their deficit to gain momentum. Windy City came storming back in the fourth as Mac McClung erupted for 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, in that span. Trailing for most of the fourth period, the Boom managed to even the score after Kyle Guy converted a clutch three-point play with 17.7 seconds remaining in regulation. The Bulls turned to the hot hand of McClung for their final possession. As the clock wound down, McClung drained a contested three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left to silence the crowd. After a timeout to advance the ball, Kyle Guy launched a 29-foot heave that fell just short as the Bulls walked away with the victory.

The Boom now turns their attention to the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida, from Dec. 19-22, marking the start of the regular season.

The Boom now turns their attention to the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida, from Dec. 19-22, marking the start of the regular season.







