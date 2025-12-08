Boom Acquires Forward Au'Diese Toney
G League Noblesville Boom

Published on December 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom News Release


NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that the team has acquired forward Au'Diese Toney.

Toney, who was originally acquired by the Boom in a trade with the Long Island Nets last season, returns after spending the 2024-25 campaign playing internationally with Kolossos Rodou BC and CSM Constanta.

The 6-5 forward has spent two seasons in the NBA G League, previously with the Osceola Magic and Grand Rapids Gold. During the 2023-24 season with the Gold, Toney appeared in 40 games, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

A season prior with the Magic, he appeared in 46 games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent from the field.

In a corresponding roster move, the Boom has waived forward Omar El-Sheikh.

