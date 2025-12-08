Golden State Warriors Sign Forward Malevy Leons to Two-Way Contract

Published on December 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed forward Malevy (MAL-uh-FY) Leons (LAY-owns) to a two-way contract, it was announced today. In a related move, the Warriors waived two-way forward Alex Toohey.

Leons, a 6'9" forward, has appeared in 12 games (10 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League during the 2025-26 season, averaging 14.8 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc, along with 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.00 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game. In 59 career games over two seasons with the Blue, Leons owns averages of 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.47 steals, 1.03 blocks and 28.2 minutes per game.

Unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Bradley University, Leons was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in both 2022-23 and 2023-24 and earned All-MVC Second Team honors in 2022-23 and First Team honors in 2023-24. A native of the Netherlands, he appeared in six games with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Toohey, originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 52nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was acquired by Golden State as part of the league's first-ever seven-team trade on July 6, 2025. The forward appeared in two games with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.6 minutes per game. He did not appear in a game with Golden State.

Leons will wear #33 for the Warriors.

The Sea Dubs will travel down the coast for a back-to-back set against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, December 13 (7 p.m. PT tip-off), and Sunday, December 14 (6 p.m. PT tip-off).







