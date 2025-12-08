Greensboro Swarm Partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to Host Annual Shopping Spree

Published on December 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that it will team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors for its seventh annual Holiday Shopping Spree, benefiting the YMCA of Greensboro on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

"We're proud to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to make the holiday season brighter for local kids," said Steve Swetoha, Team President of the Greensboro Swarm. "Moments like these allow our players and coaches to connect with the community in a meaningful way, and it's a privilege to give back, to serve and to help create moments these families will remember during this special time of the year."

During the shopping spree, Academy will donate $6,000 while Greensboro Swarm players and coaches will help 40 children who are participants in YMCA of Greensboro programs select gifts for the holidays, ensuring they experience a joyful and memorable season.

"Making a positive impact in our communities is at the core of who we are at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Our partnership with the Greensboro Swarm is a great example of that mission in action," said Meredith Klein, Academy Sports + Outdoors Vice President of Communications. "We're happy to welcome the Swarm and local youth into our store to gear up, connect and have some fun together."

The Holiday Shopping Spree is part of the NBA's Season of Giving and one of many initiatives through which the Swarm demonstrates its ongoing commitment to youth development, education and family engagement throughout the Greensboro community.

For more information about the Greensboro Swarm's community initiatives, visit gsoswarm.com.

To learn more about Academy Sports + Outdoors, visit Academy.com.

Greensboro Swarm x Academy Sports + Outdoors Holiday Shopping Spree WHAT The Greensboro Swarm will host its seventh annual Holiday Shopping Spree, presented in partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors, on Wednesday, December 10, benefiting local children served by the YMCA of Greensboro. WHO All Greensboro Swarm Players and Coaching Staff WHEN Wednesday, December 10 - 5-7 p.m. ET

*Media is encouraged to arrive by 4:45 p.m. ET WHERE Academy Sports + Outdoors (4526 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409) INFO The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, is partnering with Academy Sports + Outdoors to host the seventh annual Holiday Shopping Spree, benefiting children from the YMCA of Greensboro with gifts this holiday season.

Swarm players, coaches and the team mascot will join the kids as they select presents, creating a memorable experience ahead of the holidays.







NBA G League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.