Iowa Wolves Drop Another in Wisconsin 102-107 to the Herd

Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves drop their second-straight game, 102-107, to the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon. The Herd (4-8) won their first game at home of the Tip-Off Tournament.

Tristen Newton scored a career-high 39 points and added 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Enrique Freeman added 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Joan Beringer tallied 12 points and 9 rebounds in his second G League game.

Rocco Zikarsky also added 12 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the Tip-Off Tournament. Jules Bernard contributed 11 points from the bench.

It was a close contest throughout the afternoon, with the Wolves (7-6) making a push at the end of the game. There were eight lead changes and nine ties throughout the game.

The Wolves out-rebounded the Herd 53-35 and scored 62 points in the paint, compared to 44 from the Herd.

Mark Sears led the Herd with 22 points and six assists. John Butler Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Victor Oladipo added 19. Stephen Johnson tallied 18 points and 8 rebounds.

The Wolves and the Herd square off again on Tuesday night for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off in the last game before the Winter Showcase in Orlando.







