Maine Celtics Stopped at Home

Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Celtics suffered their first home loss of the season in a 112-107 loss to Raptors 905 on Sunday at the Portland Expo.

Raptors 905 stays unbeaten with the win, improving to a G League best 13-0. With the loss, Maine finishes the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament with a 9-5 record.

Kendall Brown paced the Celtics with 23 points on 10-15 shooting to go along with six assists. Max Shulga tallied a team-high eight assists in the loss and scored 16 points. Stefan Todorovic scored 14 points for Maine off the bench while Amari Williams, Aaron Scott and Hason Ward all scored 12. The C's finished 49.4% (40-81) from the field and 32.4% (12-37) from three, but turned it over 21 times, which led to 29 Raptors points.

Chucky Hepburn led 905 with 22 points on 8-9 shooting from the floor and 4-5 shooting from three. The guard also tallied 13 assists and finished as a game-high +23. Hepburn was one of six different Raptors to finish in double figures. David Roddy and Olivier Sarr both scored 15, Jonathan Mogbo had 12, Tyreke Key had 11, and Alijah Martin chipped in 10. The 905 shot 51.3% (39-76) from the floor and 44.1% (15-34) from three in the win, including going 5-9 (55.6%) from distance in the fourth quarter.

Raptors 905 entered Sunday's contest as the top shooting team in the G League, but they got off to a slow start in the Expo. The 905 began the contest 0-8 from the floor, and Maine scored the first six points to grow an early 6-0 lead. Roddy opened the scoring for the Raptors 905 with a three, 3:29 into the game and sparked an 8-0 run in response to lift 905 on top 8-6 with 7:27 to go in the first quarter. That's when the Celtics went on a 14-2 run of their own, punctuated with a Brown steal and dunk to lift the C's ahead 20-10 and forcing a 905 timeout with 4:45 to go in the first. Brown was one of eight different Celtics to score in the first quarter, and Maine took a 28-22 lead into the second.

A Julian Reese basket early in the second quarter cut the Maine lead down to two at 30-28 with 8:24 to go in the first half, but the Celtics continued to hold the lead. With 6:31 to go in the quarter, Shulga became the first scorer in double-figures after knocking down a three to lift the C's on top 38-31. 905 went on a run from there. With 2:57 to go in the second, a steal led to a Mogbo bucket, capping a 16-8 run and giving the Raptors 905 their first lead of the quarter at 47-46. The Celtics closed the half strong. On top 55-54, a Shulga layup in the final second of the half sent the C's to the locker room on top 57-54. Shulga led Maine with 12 points in the first half on 5-8 shooting and 2-4 shooting from three. Brown had 10 first-half points, as did Todorovic off the bench. As a team, the Celtics shot 52.5% (21-40) from the field and 41.2% (7-17) from beyond the arc in the first 24 minutes. Hepburn led the Raptors with 12 points in the first half, along with a game-high +10. Roddy was 905's other scorer in double-figures at the break with 11. The 905 shot it 42.9% (18-42) in half one and matched Maine's mark of 41.2% (7-17) from three.

It was a back-and-forth start to the third. After a Shulga free throw to begin the half, a 9-0 905 run lifted the Raptors 905 on top 65-59 just over two minutes in. But threes from Bridges and Scott led to an 8-2 Maine response to tie the game 67-67 with 8:06 to go in the quarter. With the game still tied 73-73, a Todorovic behind-the-back pass led to a Brown dunk, then a Shulga steal led to a Hayden Gray layup to force a 905 timeout with Maine up 77-73 with 3:49 to play in the third. In the final minute, back-to-back 905 baskets pulled the 905 even at 81-81, headed to the fourth quarter.

A Gray three opened the fourth to put Maine back in front 84-81. That was the last time Maine would lead in the game. After a Key three pulled the Raptors 905 even, a Quincy Guerrier basket lifted 905 on top again at 86-84 with 10:27 to play. 905 continued to grow that lead. With 4:31 to go in the fourth, a long Mogbo two put the Raptors up seven at 102-95. Hepburn then scored back-to-back baskets and assisted on a third, extending the 905 lead to 109-100 with 1:40 remaining. A Ward dunk in the final seconds cut the deficit down to five, but that was the closest the Celtics got in a 112-107 defeat, Maine's first home loss of the year.

Up next, the Celtics head to Orlando for the NBA G League Winter Showcase, which begins Friday, December 19. The Celtics will travel to play two more against 905 before Maine returns home for the regular season home opener on Wednesday, December 31, against Noblesville at 1 p.m.







