Maine Celtics' Streak Snapped in Capital City

Published on December 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







WASHINGTON - Maine's franchise record winning streak came to an end on Friday in a 111-77 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Maine (9-4) splits the road series with Capital City (5-7) and will now look to bounce back in their final game of the Tip-Off Tournament against Raptors 905 on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Portland Expo. The Celtics had won nine games in a row prior to Friday's loss.

Stefan Todorovic led Maine with 16 points off the bench. Kendall Brown scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting and Max Shulga provided 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Hason Ward finished with nine points and four blocks for Maine. The Celtics shot just 38.7% (29-75) from the floor and 22.9% (8-35) from three. 77 points is the second lowest scoring output for Maine this season and it's a new franchise record for Capital City for fewest points allowed by an opponent. The Go-Go outrebounded Maine 51-35 and forced 21 Celtics turnovers in Friday's win.

Skal Labissiere led Capital City with a 20-point, 10 rebound double-double on 8-12 shooting. AJ Johnson added 19 points while on assignment from the Washington Wizards, and AJ Gak posted 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Go-Go. Six Capital City players scored 13 points or more as the Go-Go's bench outscored Maine 49-32. Capital City shot 46% (40-87) from the floor including 34.3% (12-35) from three.

Capital City got off to a strong start on Friday and a made three by Skal Labissiere put the Go-Go in front 8-2 with 9:15 left in the first quarter. Labissiere made his first three shots as the Go-Go led by as many as nine. With 1:20 left in the first quarter, Jalen Bridges beat the shot clock on a corner three to pull Maine within five, 22-17. The Celtics turned the ball over nine times and Labissiere scored nine first quarter points as Capital City led Maine 25-17 after the opening quarter.

Both teams continued to struggle shooting in the second quarter, with both teams shooting just 28% from the floor in the first five minutes. A triple by Leaky Black gave Capital City their largest lead of the first half, 32-19 with 7:57 to go in the first half. Kendall Brown muscled his way to the cup on back-to-back possessions to pull Maine within nine with 4:25 remaining. Brown was one of the few bright spots for Maine in the first half, scoring 10 points. Another made three by Labissiere put Capital City back in front by 15, 45-30 with 1:47 left in the half. Labissiere led all scorers with 12 points as Capital City led Maine 50-34 at the break. 34 points is the least number of points scored in a half by the Celtics this season. Maine shot just 38% from the floor (13-34) and 26.7% (4-15) from three. The Go-Go shot 38.6% (17-44) from the floor including 41.2% (7-17) from beyond the arc.

AJ Johnson scored six quick points, and the Go-Go jumped out to a 55-34 lead after starting the half on an 8-0 run. Maine answered with a 6-0 run after made threes by Bridges and Brown. AJ Gak scored around the rim to put the Go-Go in front by 20, and Black added his third triple of the day to give Capital City a 72-49 advantage with 3:36 remaining. With 2:20 to go in the third, Nolan Hickman dialed up a corner three as Capital City continued to pour it on in the third, leading Maine 77-49. The Go-Go outscored the Celtics 36 to 19 in the quarter to pull in front of Maine, 83-53 through three quarters in the nation's capital.

Capital City didn't take their foot off the gas pedal, opening the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 38 points, their largest lead of the game. Stefan Todorovic finished the game strong for the Celtics with 10 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the large deficit as Capital City earned the wire-to-wire win on Friday.

Maine will look to bounce back on Sunday against unbeaten Raptors 905 at 1 p.m. at the Portland Expo.







NBA G League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.