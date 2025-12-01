Maine Celtics Add NBA Veteran Keon Johnson

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that the team has acquired NBA veteran guard Keon Johnson off waivers.

Johnson is a four-year NBA veteran and was the 21st overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. Last season, Johnson played 79 games (56 starts) for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. In his career, Johnson has played in 161 NBA games between Portland, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn. He has averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists all-time.

Johnson is also an NBA G League veteran, playing in 57 career G League games. He played in 41 games for Long Island in 2023-24, averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

To make room on the roster, Maine has waived forward Vance Jackson.

The Maine Celtics return to action Sunday afternoon at Westchester. Maine returns to the Portland Expo next weekend, with a pair of games against College Park on Dec. 6-7. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.







