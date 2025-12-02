Vipers Work Magic to Secure Victory over Osceola

Published on December 1, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, took down the Osceola Magic (6-3) 113-108 on Monday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The lead was split the majority of the first quarter until the clock winded down to 41 seconds and Osceola took over the game with a 32-29 advantage. Osceola remained with the upper hand throughout the second quarter which culminated with a score of 59-88 going into the half.

In the third quarter RGV changed the pace of the game as the team came back and tied the competition at 66-66 with 9:08 to go. The Magic then regained control of the game with a score of 73-70, but things changed when the clock hit 7:06 and RGV began a 16-0 run which allowed the team to pick up an 86-73 lead. The Vipers maintained the advantage until the end of the third with a score of 90-81.

Osceola came out wanting to climb to the top in the fourth quarter as the team cut its deficit down to just two points with a score of 103-101 with less than three minutes to go in the game. The Magic continued to inch in on the Vipers, but in the end RGV managed to escape with a 113-108 victory.

Daishen Nix fell short of a double-double as he finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Houston Rockets two-way, Kevon Harris, put up 17 points. Efe Abogidi contributed 11 rebounds.

Orlando Magic two-way, Jamal Cain, led all scorers with 37 points. Lester Quiñones scored 17 points. Orlando Magic two-way, Orlando Robinson, hit a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

RGV will host the Mexico City Capitanes on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. CST for Loteria night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a loteria card and play for a chance to win an exclusive Vipers t-shirt. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







