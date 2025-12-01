Vipers Games to be Nationally Televised on Prime Video

Published on December 1, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas (Dec. 1, 2025) - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today that for the first-time-ever three of its home games will be nationally televised on Prime Video this season.

The three game dates are as followed:

- Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. CST vs. Osceola Magic

- Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. CST vs. Austin Spurs

- Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. CST vs. Noblesville Bom

This comes after Amazon Prime Video and the NBA signed a 11-year media rights agreement which was set to begin during the 2025-26 season. Prime Video will present exclusive global coverage for 66 regular-season NBA games. Prime Video will primarily show games in the U.S. but select games will also be shown in Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We are extremely fortunate to be able to showcase both the Rio Grande Valley and the NBA caliber talent that the Vipers have to the rest of the world," said Vipers President Rene Borrego. "Our ownership has worked extremely hard with the city of Edinburg and our surrounding communities to provide the best facilities and on-court product. We are grateful to the NBA G League for recognizing our team and giving us the privilege to share the universal love for basketball on a global stage."

For more information and to view the Vipers full schedule please visit www.rgvipers.com.







