College Park Skyhawks and CareSource Team up for Back-To-Back Education Days on December 2 and December 3

Published on December 1, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks and CareSource, proud partner and a nonprofit managed care organization serving more than 430,000 Georgians, today announced plans for back-to-back Education Day Games, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, as the Skyhawks take on the Westchester Knicks.

The Skyhawks and CareSource will host students and staff from local schools, with CareSource donating 250 tickets to students and faculty of Atlanta Public Schools split across both games. Attendees will also receive a co-branded, interactive education booklet at both games.

"We are so excited to partner with CareSource again this year for not one, but two Education Day games for the first time in our team's history," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "These games provide a unique learning opportunity and gives us the chance to interact with and help grow the future scholars and stars of tomorrow, and we are looking forward to having a packed house the next two mornings."

CareSource will also sponsor in-game elements, including two "Well Check" free throw contests and two halftime skills challenges split between both games, with the winners of the halftime challenge receiving a $500 donation to their school. Cuddles, the CareSource mascot, will also make an appearance, joining Atlanta's favorite G League mascot, Colli Skyhawk.

"We are excited to partner with the Skyhawks to bring students and educators from Atlanta Public Schools together for a fun and educational experience," said CareSource Georgia Market President Jason Bearden. "At CareSource, we know that education is a key part of building healthy communities. Events like this Education Day with the Skyhawks allow us to connect with local schools, celebrate learning and inspire students to make healthy choices."

The Skyhawks and CareSource have partnered in the past to donate school supplies at West Clayton Elementary School for the past two years, home of "Colli's Classroom" school adoption program of the Skyhawks. Each of the school's 20 classrooms have been provided with school supplies, and more than 8,000 items from the Skyhawks and CareSource have been donated over the past two years.

After Wednesday morning's game, the Skyhawks will embark on a three-game road trip before coming back to Gateway Center Arena to conclude the Tip-Off portion of the season against the Greensboro Swarm on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

