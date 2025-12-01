Osceola Magic to Assist Local Toy Drive During Holiday Season

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic will assist in the Baby DJ annual toy drive, supporting families across Central Florida during the December holiday season. Beginning today, Osceola Heritage Park (OHP) will serve as an official community drop-off location for new, unwrapped toys.

XL 106.7 radio host Johnny Magic created Baby DJ to assist those in need and provide holiday experiences for disadvantaged families. For over 30 years, Baby DJ has helped donate toys, food and even Christmas trees to thousands of families across Central Florida.

Fans will also have the opportunity to contribute during the Magic's upcoming home games on Sunday, Dec. 14, and Tuesday, Dec. 16 at Osceola Heritage Park. A donation bin will be located at the main entrance, allowing guests to drop off toys as they enter the arena. All items collected will directly benefit Baby DJ's annual effort to ensure local children experience the joy of the holidays.

In addition to the game day collection, community members can bring donations to Osceola Heritage Park, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Silver Spurs Arena box office. Donations will be accepted through December 17.

