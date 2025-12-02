905 Sweept Nets, Remain Undefeated

Published on December 1, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (8-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors swept the Tip-Off tournament series against the Long Island Nets (3-6) in a 120-113 victory Monday evening. Alijah Martin had another strong showing against the Nets, putting up a career-high 30 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the 905 win. Nate Williams secured his own 30-point performance, adding six rebounds, two assists, and three steals for Long Island.

Jonathan Mogbo and Chucky Hepburn each contributed double-doubles in the victory, notching 21 points and 11 rebounds and 18 points and 11 assists, respectively. Nolan Traore contributed 18 points and five assists in the Nets' loss.

Raptors 905 return home to host the Capital City Go-Go for a two-game series beginning Wednesday at 7:30 pm. Long Island travels to Delaware to take on the Blue Coats in back-to-back games beginning Friday evening, tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 23 35 30 32 120 MARTIN 30 MOGBO 11 HEPBURN 11

Nets 27 28 16 42 113 WILLIAMS 30 SMITH 7 COLLINS 8







