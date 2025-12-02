Long Island's Comeback Falls Short in 120-113 Loss to Raptors 905

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (3-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to Raptors 905 (8-0), 120-113, on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward Nate Williams recorded the second 30-point game of his NBA G League career as he finished with a season-high 30 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 60 percent (12-for-20) from the field and 44.4 percent (4-for-9) from deep in 38 minutes. Williams added four offensive rebounds and is the only player in the NBA G League averaging at least two offensive rebounds, two steals and two made 3-pointers per game this season. Long Island forward Trevon Scott added 17 points to go along with three assists and two rebounds while shooting 50 percent (6-for-12) from the field and 60 percent (3-for-5) from beyond the arc in 36 minutes. Scott, who is coming off a career-high 27 points in his last game, has made at least three 3-pointers in five consecutive games, extending the longest such streak of his career. Brooklyn Nets assignee guard Nolan Traore put up 18 points, five assists and two rebounds with a steal in 35 minutes for his ninth consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Long Island guard Yuri Collins posted 11 points and eight assists in 26 minutes, including his 50th assist in a Long Island uniform to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 50 total assists through their first nine games with the Nets. Collins scored or assisted on 16 of Long Island's first 20 points of the game and has now dished out at least four assists in 56 consecutive games, which is tied for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA G League history. Nets guard Hunter Cattoor added a career-best four makes from beyond the arc as he recorded 12 points on 66.7 percent (4-for-6) shooting from deep to go with two rebounds, two assists and two steals for his first career multi-steal game in the NBA G League.

Long Island's first five made field goals came off assists, and the Nets went on an 8-0 run from 8:59 to 7:40 in the first. The Nets capped off the quarter with a buzzer-beating triple from D'Andre Davis as Long Island shot 50 percent (5-for-10) from beyond the arc in the opening frame to take a 27-23 lead. After forcing the 905 into 11 first-half turnovers, Long Island went into the break down by a single possession, 58-55. The Nets limited the 905 to just 11 assists before halftime, tying for the fewest by Raptors 905 in a single first half so far this season.

Long Island's defense held the 905 without a made field goal for a stretch of over four minutes late in the third following a 24-9 run by Raptors 905, but the Nets trailed by 17 entering the final quarter, 88-71. The Nets went on a 19-4 run from 11:16 to 7:42 in the fourth to close the gap as Williams led all scorers with 13 points in the final frame. A mid-range jumper from Traore tied the game at 104, but the 905 closed the game on a 14-5 run to earn a 120-113 win. Long Island's 113 points mark the second-most scored by any team against Raptors 905 this season.

Guard Alijah Martin led the 905 with 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes played. Forward Jonathan Mogbo put up a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes.

Long Island will travel to Delaware to face the Blue Coats on Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. ET. Raptors 905 will return home to face the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET.







