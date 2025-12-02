Osceola Magic Comeback Bid Falls Short against Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, TX. - The Osceola Magic (6-3) finished the Texas leg of its road trip with a 113-108 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4-5) on Monday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Daishen Nix led the charge for the Vipers with a near triple-double with 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Kevon Harris had 17 points while Efe Abogidi pulled in a game-high 13 rebounds.

Magic forward Jamal Cain scored a season-high 37 points, his second straight 30-plus-point game. Orlando Robinson recorded his fourth double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Osceola and Rio Grande Valley played tight through the first half, with the Magic holding onto a slight 59-58 lead heading into the locker room. However, the team would struggle shooting in the second half.

The Vipers outscored the Magic 32-22 and led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter. Osceola would claw their way back into the game and cut the deficit to one possession on multiple occasions down the stretch. But it was the home team that would hold on for the win.

Up Next:

The Magic will continue their road trip on Thursday, December 4 and Saturday, December 6 against the Oklahoma City Blue. Both games will be played at Paycom Center with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. Thursday's game can be seen on ESPN+ and Saturday's on NBAGLeague.com.

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park for two games on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 against the Memphis Hustle. Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey, courtesy of City Kia of Greater Orlando. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from Orlando Magic Night. All proceeds will be donated to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. Available jerseys can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/Maw/.

In the Community:

On Monday, the Osceola Magic assisted AdventHealth and Second Harvest's "Drive Out Hunger" Campaign. Swish joined STUFF from the Orlando Magic, Shades from the Solar Bears and Lil Squeezy from the Orlando Squeeze on the "Holiday Bus" to ensure children don't go hungry.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank City Kia of Greater Orlando for being the presenting sponsor for Swish's Birthday on Sunday, December 14!







