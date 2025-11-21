Osceola Magic Rally in Second Half to Take Down Austin Spurs

Published on November 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

CEDAR PARK, TX. - The Osceola Magic (5-2) erased a 20-point deficit in a 110-102 victory over the Austin Spurs (5-1) on Thursday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Lester Quiñones led the comeback effort for the Magic with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from long distance.

With 20 points off the bench, Jayden Nunn was Austin's leading scorer for the second-straight game. Kyle Mangas tallied 19 points, and Riley Minix recorded a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Osceola turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and trailed by as many as 20 points before heading into the locker room down 61-42. Led by Quiñones with nine, four Magic players scored seven or more points in the third and pulled the game even at 78 heading into the final frame.

Reece Beekman scored 16 points in the fourth on 4-of-7 from the field and knocked down all five of his free throws to lead the Magic past the finish line.

In his second game with Osceola, Noah Penda recorded his first double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Will Baker scored in double figures for the first time in a Magic uniform, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Austin, Texas native was a perfect 3-for-3 with seven points in the game-turning third quarter.

Up Next:

The Magic will enjoy a week off before continuing their road trip against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, November 29 at Bert Ogden Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park for two games on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 against the Memphis Hustle. Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey, courtesy of City Kia of Greater Orlando. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Community Corner:

On Wednesday, November 19, Swish helped volunteers hand out hundreds of frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving essentials to local Osceola County families in need.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic thank AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics for being the presenting partner for Orlando Magic Night on Sunday, November 16!







