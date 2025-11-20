Swarm Acquire Center PJ Hall

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Swarm General Manager Cole Teal announced today that the Swarm have acquired center PJ Hall from the Mexico City Capitanes for center Isaih Moore and a 2026 International Pick (via GBO).

Hall (6-8, 245) joins the Swarm after playing a key role in the Charlotte Hornets' 2025 NBA Summer League Championship. Across five games with the Hornets in Las Vegas, he averaged 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds across 13.7 minutes, earning a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies during the stint.

He will wear jersey No. 5.

The 23-year-old concluded a two-way contract with Memphis on Sunday. He appeared in seven games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.9 minutes off the bench. He also logged one assignment appearance for the Memphis Hustle, posting 27 points and seven rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting.

Hall started all 20 of his Showcase Cup and regular season appearances with the Denver Nuggets' NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, last season and averaged 18.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.0 minutes. A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Hall increased his averages to 19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.5 minutes in 13 contests during the regular season.

Under a two-way contract, he also competed in 19 games as a reserve for the Nuggets and averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.5 minutes as a rookie after going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft. Hall was named to the 2023-24 All-ACC First Team following his senior year at Clemson and earned NBA Draft Combine invites in 2023 and 2024, being named one of eight participants from the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp to receive a call up to the combine.

Moore (6-10, 200) started in all five contests for the Swarm this season, averaging 6.0 points and 6.2 rebounds across 22.9 minutes.







