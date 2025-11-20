Cleveland Charge Unite Fans for a Weekend of Culture and Birthday Celebration

Published on November 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge return home for a weekend of celebration as they host the Grand Rapids Gold for Unidos por Cleveland on Friday, November 21, at 7:00 p.m. and Pozzie's Birthday Celebration on Saturday, November 22, at 7:00 p.m. The Charge look to remind fans that home is where the heart is- for some, the heart is in Cleveland at Public Hall.

Friday, November 21 - Unidos por Cleveland

The Charge are proud to host their annual Unidos por Cleveland where they welcome fans to learn about Hispanic and Latino heritage and celebrate the diversity of Cleveland basketball audiences. Charge players will support the night sporting specialty shooting shirts designed by Future Ink Graphic's Nathalie Bermudez, a Columbian-born Cleveland artist and designer.

The custom shooting shirts will be autographed and available to bid on through DASH starting at 5:00 p.m. The Charge x FIG design can be previewed at the Community Corner in the atrium. The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and online, will benefit Esperanza Inc. who empower Northeast Ohio communities in need to flourish by equipping learners for educational attainment and lifelong success. The Charge will also host guests from Brazilians in Cleveland, Esperanza, Future Ink Graphics, and the winners of "Rafa's Seats", organized by Cavaliers Spanish broadcaster, Rafa Hernández-Brito.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will offer a new tonal black hoodie for $45 as the Item of the Game while supplies last both in store and online at ChargeTeamShop.com.

Saturday, November 22 - Pozzie's Birthday Celebration

Pozzie, the Charge team mascot, will celebrate his birthday on Saturday with opportunities to share his Pozz-itive spirit with fans. Mascots from local teams, including Sir CC and Moondog of the Cleveland Cavaliers, The Cleveland Guardians Hotdogs, Chomps of the Cleveland Browns, and the Lake Erie Crushers' mascot, Stomper, will join the celebration entertaining the crowd with shenanigans during timeouts and a postgame photo opportunity. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will take a party favor home with them in the form of a Pozzie puzzle giveaway.

In celebration of Pozzie's birthday, a special Pozzie event appearance will be available to bid on through DASH starting at 5:00 p.m. Saturday's 50/50 will benefit Hope Community Church in Hudson, OH, with tickets available in game and online.

Center Court will offer a Public Hall Exclusive Pozzie Birthday tee for $28 as the Item of the Game while supplies last.

Attendees can charge on over to the retail stand in Public Hall throughout the year to gear up for the new season! Fans can shop exciting items with the elegant new logo and styles appealing to every customer both in person and online.

Charge Nation Memberships are on sale now and include discounted ticket prices, the best seat locations, exclusive team gear, invites to private events with the team and many more benefits! Premium options including all-inclusive food, beer, wine, seltzer and soda are also available.

For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.







NBA G League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.