Charge Split Pair with Wisconsin

Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge contest a shot by the Wisconsin Herd

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (2-3) split a two-game set with the Wisconsin Herd (1-3) after a 110-109 defeat at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday night.

Cleveland was paced by Luke Travers scoring 24 points with 12 rebounds and five assists. Tristan Enaruna added 23 points and two steals in 32 minutes. Miller Kopp scored 16 points, and Darius Brown had 14 points and seven assists for the Charge. Norchad Omier grabbed 12 rebounds and scored nine points in the loss.

Former Charge F and current Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Pete Nance scored a game-high 34 points, including the game-winning shot with 0.1 seconds left, to go along with eight rebounds in 36 minutes for the Herd. Stephen Thompson (23 points) and Craig Randall II (21 points) led the Wisconsin bench unit that outscored the Charge reserves 53-23.

The Charge next visit the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

