Stars Drop First Game of 2025-26 Season at San Diego

Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the San Diego Clippers 106-113 in the team's first loss of the 2025-26 campaign, moving to 1-1 on the season.

The Stars had six players reach double-digit figures in the scoring column, led by two-way forward John Tonje, who scored a team-high 21 points (8-14 FGM, 3-4 FTM). Second-year Stars guard Max Abmas was one assist shy of his second double-double of the season, tallying 18 points and nine assists. Salt Lake City's Cameron McGriff brought a spark off the bench for the Stars, scoring 19 points (7-16 FGM).

Stars big man Oscar Tshiebwe continued to be a force on the glass, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds (six OR, nine DR), marking his second-consecutive game with 15-or-more rebounds.

The Clippers saw four of their five starters eclipse 10 points in the win over the Stars, with both Jahmyl Telfort and Patrick Baldwin Jr. contributing 20 points. San Diego forward Taylor Funk led the way for the Clippers with 22 points off the bench (8-14 FGM), knocking down six shots from beyond the arc.

The Stars will stay in San Diego to face the Clippers again on Nov. 16 at 7 P.M. MT at Frostwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif. The game will be broadcast on Jazz+.







