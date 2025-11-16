Vipers Secure First Victory of the Season

Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 133-126 victory over the Texas Legends (2-3) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Legends quickly rose to the top, but RGV halted the Legends momentum after the Vipers hit a 24-7 run which gave the home team a 28-14 advantage. The Vipers kept the fuel burning until the end of the first quarter to secure a 40-28 advantage. What was once a 12-point deficit for the Legends, in the second quarter, quickly turned into being down by just two points (65-63) at the half

At 10:49 the Legends tied the contest at 67-67 but not for long as the Vipers struck and regained control of the quarter until the Legends stopped the Vipers momentum with less than four minutes on the clock. After that, the lead changed five times before the Legends were able to pull away 100-99.

RGV pulled out in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Texas hit back with a 5-0 streak which allowed the team to pick up a 111-110 advantage. The Legends then tied the competition once more at 113-113, but it was not enough as the Vipers came out on top with a 133-126 victory.

Houston Rockets two-way JD Davison had his first double-double of the season, during his first game with the Vipers, in which he put up 26 points and 13 assists. Houston Rockets two-way's Isaiah Crawford and Kevon Harris finished the night with 27 and 22 points, respectively.

Mark Armstrong paved the way for Texas with 24 points. Matthew Cleveland contributed a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

