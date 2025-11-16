Gold Remain Undefeated After a 118-94 Win against the Cruise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (4-0) earned a 118-94 victory over the Motor City Cruise (1-3) at Van Andel Arena, extending their winning streak. The matchup featured a deep roster of NBA-caliber talent on both sides, including two two-way players apiece and multiple NBA assignment players.

The Gold controlled the game from the jump and created separation in the third quarter, building a lead the Cruise couldn't erase. The Gold's perimeter shooting proved to be a major factor, finishing 42.2% from three while holding Motor City to 22.9%.

All five Gold starters scored in double figures. Kessler Edwards led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 4-6 from three. Nuggets assignment player DaRon Holmes II added 18 points and six rebounds. Two-way player Curtis Jones posted 20 points and eight rebounds, and fellow two-way Tamar Bates contributed 15 points. Moses Brown anchored the interior with 16 points and eight boards, and Dane Goodwin chipped in 10 points.

Motor City was paced by two-way standout Tolu Smith, who recorded a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double. Pistons assignment player Bobi Klintman scored 11 points before exiting in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Wendell Moore Jr. (12 points) and Quincy Olivari (15 points) were the only other Cruise players to reach double figures.

The Grand Rapids Gold will look to continue their win streak tomorrow at 3 PM against the Cruise. You can catch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.







