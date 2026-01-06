Gold Drop Second in a Row to Swarm 149-119

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. (Jan. 5, 2026) - The Grand Rapids Gold (3-4) lost to the Greensboro Swarm (6-1) 149-119 in a late tipoff game at Van Andel Arena Monday night. The Swarm led the rebounding battle tonight 45-34, which allowed them to set the pace and jump out to an early lead. 42 second quarter points from the Swarm allowed them to pull away, a big lead they were able to ride to the final buzzer. They relied heavily on their bench against the shorthanded Gold squad, posting 52 bench points to Grand Rapids' 26.

James Akinjo led the scoring effort for the Gold tonight, posting a 32-point, 10-assist double-double. Terrence Hargove Jr. followed close behind with 25 points of his own on six three pointers, adding 9 rebounds and 2 steals of his own.

Keyontae Johnson's 40 points led the Swarm, shooting an efficient 14-18 including 5-5 from downtown. Josiah Allick contributed a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench, shooting 9-10 on the night.

The Gold take on the College Park Skyhawks at Van Andel Arena on Thursday, January 8, at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+.

