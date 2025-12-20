Gold Advance to Winter Showcase Semifinals with 119-106 Win over Swarm

ORLANDO, FL. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the No. 5 seed in the Winter Showcase, punched their ticket to the semifinals with a commanding 119-106 victory over the No. 4 seed Greensboro Swarm.

Grand Rapids controlled the game from the opening tip, holding the lead for the majority of the game and building the lead to as many as 25 points. Greensboro's largest lead came early and never exceeded two points, as the Gold maintained consistent pressure on both ends of the floor.

Ball security proved to be a major difference in the game. The Gold committed just nine turnovers, which resulted in only four points for the Swarm. In contrast, Greensboro turned the ball over 16 times, leading directly to 18 points for Grand Rapids.

Moses Brown led the way for the Gold with a dominant double-double, finishing with 27 points and 11 rebounds. All five Gold starters reached double figures, showcasing a balanced offensive effort. NBA Assignment player DaRon Holmes II followed Brown with 19 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Two-way players Tamar Bates and Curtis Jones added 18 and 16 points, respectively. Kessler Edwards rounded out the starting five with a double-double of his own, recording 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Swarm were led by Antonio Reeves, who scored 17 points. NBA Assignment player Liam McNeeley, along with Terrell Brown and Keyontae Johnson, each contributed 15 points. Drew Peterson was the only other Greensboro player to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points.

With the win, the Gold advance to the Winter Showcase semifinals, where they will face either Raptors 905 or the San Diego Clippers, pending the result of their quarterfinal matchup today. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. Fans can watch live on ESPNU.







