Sea Dubs Dominate Delaware 143-119 in Regular-Season Opener

ORLANDO, FL - After leading by five points heading into halftime, the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-0) claimed a 32-point lead in the fourth quarter and coasted to a 143-119 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (0-1) on Friday night at the Orange County Convention Center.

The Warriors saw three players notch 20-plus point performances, led by forward Jack Clark with 23 points and six rebounds. Two-way guard LJ Cryer extended his Tip-Off Tournament streak of 20-plus points to eight consecutive games, logging a 22-point, 12-assist double-double. Center Marques Bolden contributed another double-double for Santa Cruz, recording 21 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (15 points), forward Jacksen Moni (14 points), and forward Ja'Vier Francis (10 points) all came off the bench to notch double-digit scoring performances, Cambridge Jr. adding a game-high four steals to his stat line. Guard Taevion Kinsey and two-way forward Malevy Leons rounded out the Sea Dubs' scoring effort, scoring 13 points and 11 points, respectively.

Forward MarJon Beauchamp recorded a game-high 30 points and seven rebounds, while forward Johni Broome, on assignment from the Philadelphia 76ers, followed close behind with 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Forward DeAndre Williams shot 8-for-9 from the floor to log 20 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Guard Kennedy Chandler finished with a 13-point, 12-assist double-double for Delaware, and forward Malcolm Hill contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.

Santa Cruz established an early 13-6 advantage just five minutes into the contest, fueled by 11 combined points from the starting unit and a slow 2-for-9 shooting start by the Blue Coats. After the Warriors pushed their lead to double digits midway through the first quarter, Delaware closed the frame on a 16-2 run to take a four-point lead into the second frame, ahead 24-20. A trio of Santa Cruz steals, with Cambridge Jr. accounting for two, sparked an 11-0 surge to reclaim a 31-29 lead two minutes into the second quarter. The period was a back-and-forth affair featuring seven lead changes and a pair of ties. Clark (11 points), Cryer (10 points), and Moni (10 points) contributed 31 of the Warriors' season-high 43 points in the quarter, while Beauchamp led all scorers with 15 points on 6-for-9 field goal shooting. Santa Cruz's three-pronged offensive attack propelled the Sea Dubs into halftime with a 63-58 lead.

The two sides scored 16 points apiece through the first six minutes of the second half as the Warriors maintained a 79-74 edge. Santa Cruz then used six unanswered points to reclaim a double-digit lead, 85-74, at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter. Despite Beauchamp's period-high 10 points, Delaware never pulled within six points for the remainder of the frame. Santa Cruz dominated the paint, outscoring the Blue Coats 26-12 in the lane to carry a 100-87 lead into the fourth quarter. The Sea Dubs shot a red-hot 11-for-11 to start the final frame, including five three-pointers, to build a 129-102 cushion with 5:34 left to play. Santa Cruz earned their largest lead of the year, 141-109 at the 2:17 mark, thanks to scoring contributions from nine Sea Dubs in the closing quarter of the game. Delaware ended the contest on a 10-2 run, but the gap was too large to close as the Warriors secured their first victory of the regular season, 143-119, over the Blue Coats.

The Warriors will face the Noblesville Boom on Sunday, December 21, for their second game at the NBA G League Winter Showcase (2 p.m. PT tip-off).







