Charge End 2025 with Alternative Identity and Throwback Tribute to the Early 2000s

Published on December 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge invite families and friends to continue their holiday cheer at Public Hall for Backyard Basketball Night presented by truenorth Convenience Stores on Saturday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers), and Cavs Legends Night presented by 4Imprin t on Tuesday, December 30, at 7:00 p.m. against the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). Both games will feature specialty jerseys worn by the team and collectable giveaways for the first 1,500 fans entering the building, showcasing the Charge's unique promotions this year.

Saturday, December 27 - Backyard Basketball Night presented by truenorth Convenience Stores featuring Pablo Sanchez Bobble Card giveaway

Backyard Basketball Night presented by truenorth Convenience Stores will bring the classic PC game to life for fans and celebrate the recent release of Backyard Sports games, available for free to download on mobile devices. The first 1,500 fans will be able to take a piece of the action home with a Pablo Sanchez Bobble Card giveaway courtesy of truenorth Convenience Stores. Backyard Basketball will be brought to life with Backyard Basketball set up for attendees to play via gaming consoles provided by Backyard Sports, sign-making, stickers and tattoos available in the atrium and iconic sounds and voices straight from the Backyard Sports game series heard throughout the night.

Additionally, fans attending the Charge game on Saturday night will see the team assume their alternate identity as one of the best-known teams in the video game franchise - the Melonheads. The team's alternate identity was selected by the fans during a summer-long social media contest and will feature bright green specialty jerseys trimmed with deep purple edges and sporting a Backyard Sports specialty patch.

Game-worn signed Melonheads jerseys will be available for purchase through DASH starting at 5:00 p.m. and the design can be previewed at the Community Corner in the atrium. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the BCU (Blood Cancer United, formerly Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) Student Visionaries Program. The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and online, will benefit Pompe Alliance. The Charge will also host their one-day contract athlete, MiKayla Coyne, a six-year-old special guest of Blood Cancer United. MiKayla will deliver the Game Ball prior to tip off.

A Youth Dance Clinic will occur during pregame with over 85 attendees, taught by members of the Cavaliers Dance Team. Participants will perform primetime, showing the power of collaboration and the joy of dance through this special opportunity while fans are also treated to a special halftime performances by the Cavaliers Dance Team during halftime.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will offer replica Melonheads jerseys  as the Item of the Game.  The Item of the Game will be available while supplies last  both in store and online at  ChargeTeamShop.com. 

Tuesday, December 30 - Cavs Legends Night presented by 4Imprint featuring Cavs Charge shirt courtesy of Terminix

The throwback journey continues Tuesday as the Charge take the court at Public Hall in specialty jerseys designed after the Cleveland Cavaliers navy alternate jerseys, originally worn from 2006 to 2009 and recently featured as the Cavaliers 2025-26 Classic jerseys. The night's giveaway, courtesy of Terminix, displays the Charge wordmark in the iconic 2000s font. Giveaways are available for the first 1,500 fans entering the building with a limit of one per person.

Cavs Legends Larry Nance Sr., Elmore Smith, Campy Russell, and Daniel "Boobie" Gibson will be available for autographs and photos from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. connecting with basketball fans of all ages. Fans are permitted to bring items to be autographed, and the Charge will additionally provide autograph cards while supplies last. Lines for autographs will start in the atrium. Cavs Legends appearances are subject to change.

Game-worn signed specialty jerseys will be available to purchase through DASH starting at 5:00 p.m. with the design available for fans to preview at the Community Corner in the atrium. The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and online, will benefit M-PAC Cleveland (More Pray, Activity & Conversation), a nonprofit centered around healing communities and supporting gun violence survivors.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will offer  Classic Edition replica jerseys  as the Item of the Game.  The Item of the Game will be available while supplies last  both in store and online at  ChargeTeamShop.com . 

