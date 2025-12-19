Swarm Falls to Gold to Open Winter Showcase Tournament, 119-106

ORLANDO, FLA. - The Greensboro Swarm (4) fell in its opening matchup of the NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament against the Grand Rapids Gold (5), 119-106, on Friday at Orange County Convention Center.

With the result, the Swarm will face the loser of Friday's contest between the Raptors 905 (1) and the San Diego Clippers (8), with action scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. A new addition to the NBA G League Winter Showcase, the contest also marked the onset of the Swarm's 36-game regular season, moving it to 0-1.

Five Swarm players scored in double figures, led by Antonio Reeves, who finished with a team-high 17 points and knocked down a game-best four three-pointers. Charlotte Hornets assignee Liam McNeeley delivered 15 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while Terrell Brown Jr. and Keyontae Johnson both added 15 points.

Johnson reached a milestone during the second quarter, scoring his 1,000th career point with the Swarm at the free-throw line, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark.

The opening quarter featured nine lead changes and two ties, with Greensboro holding a 24-22 edge after 12 minutes. Terrell Brown Jr. and PJ Hall accounted for the Swarm's first 12 points, while Greensboro connected on four three-pointers in the frame, including a late triple from Drew Peterson to secure the early advantage.

Grand Rapids reclaimed the lead early in the second quarter and carried a 56-51 advantage into halftime. The Gold were paced by Moses Brown, who tallied 18 points and seven rebounds in 13 first-half minutes, while Tamar Bates added 13 points.

After Grand Rapids extended its lead to as many as 17 points in the third quarter, the Swarm responded with an 8-0 run to close the period, trimming the deficit to single digits. Brandon Slater ignited the surge with a corner three before coming up with a halfcourt steal that led to a transition dunk by Jaylen Sims.

The Gold opened the fourth quarter by pushing the lead back to double figures and maintained control down the stretch. Brown finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while DaRon Holmes II posted 19 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Kessler Edwards added a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.

The Swarm concludes action at the NBA G League Winter Showcase on Sunday.







