Raptors 905 Advance to Winter Showcase Semi-Finals

Raptors 905 (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the San Diego Clippers (0-1) 110-89 Friday evening, extending their overall winning streak to 15 games.

AJ Lawson led the 905 with a team-high 26 points, four rebounds, and three steals, while Tyty Washington put up a game-high 32 points, six rebounds, three assists, and four steals in the Clippers' effort.

Jonathan Mogbo and Chucky Hepburn each contributed a double-double in the victory, putting up 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 points, 10 assists, respectively. Patrick Baldwin Jr. provided complimentary scoring for San Diego, adding 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the loss.

Raptors 905 will take on the Grand Rapids Gold in the Winter Showcase semi-finals, while the Clippers will face the Greensboro Swarm. Both games schedule for Sunday, tip-off slated for 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, respectively.

